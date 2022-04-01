Abstract

Bicycle handlebar injuries are the commonest cause of pancreatic trauma in children and adolescents, especially in males. Recognition of such injuries and initiation of correct treatment may be delayed when there is no abdominal wall bruising. We present a case of a 6-year boy with severe pancreatic trauma, who was referred from a local hospital following bicycle handlebar injury five days earlier. Contrast-enhanced computed tomography showed grade III pancreatic injury, which was repaired the following day; and he subsequently made a good recovery. The case highlights challenges faced by non-specialist clinicians working in resource-limited settings in diagnosing these injuries. Key Words: Bicycle handlebar injury, Blunt trauma, Pancreatic injury.

Language: en