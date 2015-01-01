|
Hill AV, Hill AL, Jackson Z, Gilreath TD, Fields A, Miller E. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing
PMID
35324369
INTRODUCTION: Experiencing adolescent relationship abuse (ARA) negatively impacts sexual health and influences risk behaviors of adolescent girls. ARA may be associated with more inequitable gender attitudes among girls, a potentially modifiable factor in violence prevention. This study examines the association among gender equitable attitudes, experiences of ARA, and sexual behaviors among girls participating in Sisterhood 2.0, a community-based violence prevention program implemented in low resource neighborhoods.
violence prevention; adolescent girls; adolescent relationship abuse; gender equitable attitudes; sexual health