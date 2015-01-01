Abstract

Sexual violence (SV) among adolescents is a pervasive public health concern. Research on community-based prevention programs that seek to reach youth outside of school hours is less developed, but suggests positive effects. In the current paper, we examine attendance at community events and overnight retreats for a youth-led SV prevention initiative, Youth Voices in Prevention (Youth VIP) using survey (n = 2539) and short-answer (n = 1177) data from a broad sample of youth in a small urban district in the Great Plains (United States), where Youth VIP took place. Multivariate logistic regression models using multiple imputation sampling were tested for retreat and community event attendance (respectively). The model of retreat attendance found that those with past SV victimization had significantly higher odds of attending retreats and each additional extracurricular activity youth participated in was associated with increased odds of attendance. The model of event attendance found that male youth had significantly lower odds of attending an event and that odds of attending increased with each additional extracurricular activity reported. Age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and bystander denial were not significant predictors of attendance. Short-answer questions, coded with content analysis, found that youth report being more likely to attend if events feature fun activities with their friends, money, or other incentives; in survey questions, youth report lack of time and lack of interest as the most common reasons for non-attendance.



FINDINGS suggest that programming that blends social time and recreational activities with SV content may improve youth attendance; additional recruitment may be needed to engage male youth and youth who are less involved in extracurriculars. This study provides important insight into youth attendance-who attends, who does not, and why-that can be leveraged by others when seeking to engage youth in SV prevention.

