Wieck MM. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35321797
I read Encisco et al's correspondence "High-powered magnets still require high-powered vigilance" with great enthusiasm, as it spotlights a pressing public health issue that disproportionately affects children and teens. Pediatric surgeons should and can easily advocate for policy changes to prevent magnet related injuries.
Language: en