SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wieck MM. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpedsurg.2022.02.016

PMID

35321797

Abstract

I read Encisco et al's correspondence "High-powered magnets still require high-powered vigilance" with great enthusiasm, as it spotlights a pressing public health issue that disproportionately affects children and teens. Pediatric surgeons should and can easily advocate for policy changes to prevent magnet related injuries.

Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print