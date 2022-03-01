Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Considering that the physiological mechanism of the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) in suicide brain remains elusive for bipolar disorder (BD) patients. The study aims to investigate the intrinsic relevance between ACC and suicide attempts (SA) through transient functional connectivity (FC).



METHODS: We enrolled 50 un-medicated BD patients with at least one SA, 67 none-suicide attempt patients (NSA) and 75 healthy controls (HCs). The sliding window approach was utilized to study the dynamic FC of ACC via resting-state functional MRI data. Subsequently, we probed into the temporal properties of dynamic FC and then estimated the relationship between dynamic characteristics and clinical variables using the Pearson correlation.



RESULTS: We found six distinct FC states in all populations, with one of them being more associated with SA. Compared with NSA and HCs, the suicide-related functional state showed significantly reduced dwell time in SA patients, accompanied by a significantly increased FC strength between the right ACC and the regions within the subcortical (SubC) network. In addition, the number of transitions was significantly increased in SA patients relative to other groups. All these altered indicators were significantly correlated with the suicide risk.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggested that the dysfunction of ACC was relevant to SA from a dynamic FC perspective in BD patients. It highlights the temporal properties in dynamic FC of ACC that could be used as a putative target of suicide risk assessment for BD patients.

