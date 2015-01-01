Abstract

BACKGROUND: Our previous study has developed FIVE, futsal neuromuscular warm-up program to improve physical performance components and prevent the incidence of futsal injury. Experimental research was needed to verify the effect of FIVE program on physical performance components affecting injury, such as lower limb muscle strength. This study aimed to investigate the effect of FIVE program on the lower limb muscle strength among young futsal players.



METHODS: Ninety-five young male futsal players were recruited using purposive random sampling from futsal clubs in Indonesia. The players were randomized into 2 groups; 42 players were in the experimental (EXP) group, and 53 players were in the control (CON) group. The EXP group performed FIVE exercises in addition to their regular futsal training, and the CON group performed their regular futsal training only. Both groups performed the intervention 3 times per week within 6 weeks. All players completed pre-and post-intervention lower limb muscle strength tests comprising the isometric leg strength, isometric hip abduction strength, and isometric hip adduction. The strength test was conducted using dynamometer. Changes in performance (pre- vs. post-intervention) of each group were analyzed using paired T-test and Wilcoxon test. The pre- and post-strength test changes (Δ post-pre) between EXP and CON group was compared using independent T-test and Mann Whitney test. Statistical significance was set to p < 0.05. Thirty-one players dropped out in this study.



RESULTS: This study showed all measurements on lower limb muscle strength improved significantly in the EXP group (p < 0.05) while hip abduction and hip adduction strength were significantly decreased in the CON group. Improvement of isometric hip abduction and adduction strength in the EXP group was significantly different from the CON group (p = 0.00 and p = 0.00, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that FIVE could be an alternative warm-up program to improve lower limb muscle strength among young futsal players.

Language: en