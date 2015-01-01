Abstract

In 2020, 12.3% of adults aged ≥18 years had some difficulty hearing even when using a hearing aid and 1.5% had a lot of difficulty or could not hear at all. The percentage of adults who had some difficulty hearing increased with age, from 6.0% among those aged 18-44 years, to 12.6% among those aged 45-64 years, and to 25.0% among those aged ≥65 years. The percentage of adults who had a lot of difficulty hearing or were unable to hear at all also increased with age, from 0.5% among those aged 18-44 years, to 1.6% among those aged 45-64 years, and to 3.7% among those aged ≥65 years.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2020. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis.htm



* With 95% CIs indicated by error bars.



† Based on responses to the survey question, "Do you have difficulty hearing even when using a hearing aid? Would you say no difficulty, some difficulty, a lot of difficulty, or you cannot do this at all?"



§ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.

