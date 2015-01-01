|
Elgaddal N, Weeks JD. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(12): e475.
|
In 2020, 12.3% of adults aged ≥18 years had some difficulty hearing even when using a hearing aid and 1.5% had a lot of difficulty or could not hear at all. The percentage of adults who had some difficulty hearing increased with age, from 6.0% among those aged 18-44 years, to 12.6% among those aged 45-64 years, and to 25.0% among those aged ≥65 years. The percentage of adults who had a lot of difficulty hearing or were unable to hear at all also increased with age, from 0.5% among those aged 18-44 years, to 1.6% among those aged 45-64 years, and to 3.7% among those aged ≥65 years.
Language: en