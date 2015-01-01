SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Elgaddal N, Weeks JD. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(12): e475.

(Copyright © 2022, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

10.15585/mmwr.mm7112a5

35324883

In 2020, 12.3% of adults aged ≥18 years had some difficulty hearing even when using a hearing aid and 1.5% had a lot of difficulty or could not hear at all. The percentage of adults who had some difficulty hearing increased with age, from 6.0% among those aged 18-44 years, to 12.6% among those aged 45-64 years, and to 25.0% among those aged ≥65 years. The percentage of adults who had a lot of difficulty hearing or were unable to hear at all also increased with age, from 0.5% among those aged 18-44 years, to 1.6% among those aged 45-64 years, and to 3.7% among those aged ≥65 years.

Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2020. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis.htm

* With 95% CIs indicated by error bars.

† Based on responses to the survey question, "Do you have difficulty hearing even when using a hearing aid? Would you say no difficulty, some difficulty, a lot of difficulty, or you cannot do this at all?"

§ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.


