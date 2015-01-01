|
Citation
|
Faccini J, Joshi V, Graziani P, Del-Monte J. Nat. Sci. Sleep 2022; 14: 433-441.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35321356
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Nightmare distress, nightmare frequency and anxiety are related to suicidal risk. Ruminations are a factor maximizing the risk of suicide. Research has identified two types of ruminations: constructive ruminations and non-constructive ruminations. As per our knowledge, no study has verified the links between non-constructive ruminations and sleep disorders and their role in the development of suicidal risk. We aimed to highlight the impact of non-constructive ruminations on nightmares, anxiety and insomnia in the development of suicidal risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
nightmares; non-constructive ruminations; sleep disorders; suicidal risk