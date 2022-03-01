SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hall ECR, Larruskain J, Gil SM, Lekue JA, Baumert P, Rienzi E, Moreno S, Tannure M, Murtagh CF, Ade JD, Squires P, Orme P, Anderson L, Whitworth-Turner CM, Morton JP, Drust B, Williams AG, Erskine RM. Phys. Ther. Sport 2022; 55: 111-118.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ptsp.2022.03.006

PMID

35325670

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate if maturity status was associated with injury risk in male academy soccer players.

DESIGN: Prospective cohort surveillance study. SETTING: Professional soccer academies. PARTICIPANTS: 501 players (aged 9-23 years) from eight academies in England, Spain, Uruguay and Brazil. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Players were grouped by maturity offset as pre-peak height velocity (PHV), circa-PHV, post-PHV or adult. Injury prevalence proportion (IPP) and days missed were recorded for one season per player, with training/match exposure recorded in a sub-sample (n = 166).

RESULTS: IPP for all injuries combined increased with advancing maturity, with circa-PHV (p = 0.032), post-PHV (p < 0.001) and adult (p < 0.001) higher than pre-PHV. IPP was higher in post-PHV and adult than pre-PHV for non-contact (p = 0.001 and p = 0.012), soft-tissue (both p < 0.001), non-contact soft-tissue (p < 0.001 and p = 0.005), muscle (both p < 0.001), thigh (both p < 0.001), ankle (p = 0.035 and p = 0.007) and hamstring injuries (p = 0.041 and p = 0.017). Ligament/tendon IPP was greater in adult versus pre-PHV (p = 0.002). IPP for growth-related injuries was lower in post-PHV than pre-PHV (p = 0.039). Injury incidence rates (n = 166) exhibited similar patterns to IPP in the full cohort.

CONCLUSIONS: Injury patterns were similar between post-PHV and adult academy players but, crucially, relatively more of these groups suffered injuries compared to pre- and circa-PHV (except growth-related injuries).


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescence; Football; Maturation; Maturity; Peak height velocity; Soccer

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print