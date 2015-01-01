|
Bistaraki A, Georgiadis K. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2022; 37(2): 179-184.
35322775
INTRODUCTION: Mass gatherings (MGs) often bring together professionals and organizations that collaborate irregularly or have never engaged in joint working. They involve interaction and communication among multiple and diverse services, which can often prove challenging. Planning such an event is of paramount importance for its success, and interorganizational communication ranks among its most important aspects. Nonetheless, there is limited empirical evidence to support interagency communication in MGs.
Communication; Humans; Organizations; *Sports; *Marathon Running; interorganizational communication; marathons; mass gatherings; Mass Gatherings; planning; sporting events