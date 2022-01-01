Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Dropout rates from trauma-focused PTSD treatments (TFTs) in VA clinics are particularly high. We conducted in-depth qualitative interviews with 29 veterans and their therapists to better understand this phenomenon.



METHOD: Participants were part of a multisite, mixed-methods study of TFT adherence in VA clinics. Veterans were eligible for interviews if they exhibited poor TFT adherence and screened positive for PTSD in follow-up surveys. Interviews were analyzed using qualitative dyadic analysis approaches.



RESULTS: Therapists relied on stereotypes of poor adherence to understand veterans' experiences and were missing information critical to helping veterans succeed. Veterans misunderstood aspects of the therapy and struggled in ways they inadequately expressed to therapists. Therapist attempts at course corrections were poorly matched to veterans' needs. Many dyads reported difficulties in their therapeutic relationships. Veterans reported invalidating experiences that were not prominent in therapists' interviews.



CONCLUSIONS: Future work is needed to test hypotheses generated and find effective ways to help veterans fully engage in TFTs.

Language: en