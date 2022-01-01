|
Citation
|
Hinkel HM, Currier JM, Isaak SL, McAdams E, Kilpatrick JF. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35324229
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Military service may place veterans at increased risk for perpetrating, witnessing, or failing to prevent events that violate deeply held moral values. In some cases, veterans may develop moral injury (MI) symptoms that transcend and/or overlap with mental health conditions such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder (MDD). Further, PTSD and MDD are 2 established risk factors for chronic pain. However, research has not examined the association between MI symptoms and chronic pain.
Language: en