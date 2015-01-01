SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Candido BP, Barros S, Régio L, Ballan C, Oliveira MAF. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2022; 56: e20210363.

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To recognize the actions related to race/color developed in the care process of the black child and adolescent population of a Psychosocial Care Center for children and adolescents in Brazil.

METHOD: This is a study with a qualitative approach focusing on the three-dimensional racism framework. Data were collected through active medical records and interviews with reference professionals. The results were categorized and thematized through content analysis and the following themes were found: typology of child violence, identification of racism, the school, access to black culture and representativeness. This study obtained ethical approval.

RESULTS: The race/color question in the face of violation of fundamental rights of black children/adolescents contributes to the understanding of racism as a social determinant of mental health. Actions to empower the black population include the insertion of the race-color question as an analytical and procedural category in the Singular Therapeutic Projects, as an integral practice of multiprofessional teams work process.

CONCLUSION: It is necessary to invest persistently in the identification and qualification of actions and systematic discussions to face the psychosocial effects of racism.


Language: pt
