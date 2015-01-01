|
Fernández-García V, Beltrán-Marcos D, Fernández-Guisuraga JM, Marcos E, Calvo L. Sci. Total Environ. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35331756
The large environmental and socioeconomic impacts of wildfires in Southern Europe require the development of efficient generalizable tools for fire danger analysis and proactive environmental management. With this premise, we aimed to study the influence of different environmental variables on burn severity, as well as to develop accurate and generalizable models to predict burn severity. To address these objectives, we selected 23 wildfires (131,490 ha) across Southern Europe. Using satellite imagery and geospatial data available at the planetary scale, we spatialized burn severity as well as 20 pre-burn environmental variables, which were grouped into climatic, topographic, fuel load-type, fuel load-moisture and fuel continuity predictors. We sampled all variables and divided the data into three independent datasets: a training dataset, used to perform univariant regression models, random forest (RF) models by groups of variables, and RF models including all predictors (full and parsimonious models); a second dataset to analyze interpolation capacity within the training wildfires; and the third dataset to study extrapolation capacity to independent wildfires.
Climate; Topography; Copernicus; Fire severity; Fuel continuity; Fuel load; Fuel moisture