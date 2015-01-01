Abstract

Motor Vehicle Crashes (MVC) are a major cause of death and disability worldwide. Yet it remains unknown to what extent changes in cold and hot temperatures affect the MVC. Here we quantify the linkage between ambient temperature exposure and the MVC risk of the driver in four cities of the United States. After adjusting for confounding factors, we find both a cold effect and a hot effect on MVC in New York, and a cold effect on MVC in Chicago. A 1 °C decrease in mean daily temperature below a cold threshold of -4.8 °C is associated with an increase in the overall cumulative relative risk of MVC by 11.59% (95% CI: 5.17%-16.43%) over 0-28 lag days for New York. The respective risk increase is 1.58% (95% CI: 0.36%-2.79%) over 0-2 lag days for a 1 °C increase in mean daily temperature above the hot threshold of 26.1 °C for New York. There is no significant heat wave or cold spell effects except for the heat wave effect on the consecutive heat wave days 7-10 in New York. Our study provides evidence of the association between driver exposure to low or high temperatures and the MVC risk. Improved public- administration preventive measures and policymaking are needed to minimize the negative consequences of abnormal temperatures on road safety driving.

