Pashak TJ, Percy CS, Trierweiler EJ, Bradley SM, Conley MCA, Weaver JS. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35334144
OBJECTIVE: Suicide prevention campaigns commonly employ brief informational materials aimed at emerging adults. Are such programs helpful, and do design characteristics yield differences in user outcomes? Literature is reviewed from the interpersonal theory of suicide, escape theory, and terror management theory, to inform our experimental design.
Language: en
suicide prevention; emerging adults; escape theory; interpersonal theory; terror management