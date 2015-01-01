|
Stefanidis KB, Truelove V, Nicolls M, Freeman J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: Speeding is a high-risk behavior that accounts for a significant number of crashes and fatalities across the globe. Prior research indicates that a relationship exists between exposure to speeding behavior (via one's peers or mass media) and subsequent engagement in the behavior. However, no study to date has quantified the perceived extent to which individuals are exposed to such content. Further, the impact of social media content on speeding behavior, relative to peer engagement and mass media sources, has not been investigated. Accordingly, this exploratory study aimed to: (a) quantify the self-reported extent to which the sample believe they were exposed to content encouraging speeding on social media, mass media and peer engagement in the behavior, and (b) examine whether speeding behavior varied as a function of increasing exposure to the behavior via these mediums.
Social media; speeding; mass media; peer influences