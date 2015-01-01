Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Speeding is a high-risk behavior that accounts for a significant number of crashes and fatalities across the globe. Prior research indicates that a relationship exists between exposure to speeding behavior (via one's peers or mass media) and subsequent engagement in the behavior. However, no study to date has quantified the perceived extent to which individuals are exposed to such content. Further, the impact of social media content on speeding behavior, relative to peer engagement and mass media sources, has not been investigated. Accordingly, this exploratory study aimed to: (a) quantify the self-reported extent to which the sample believe they were exposed to content encouraging speeding on social media, mass media and peer engagement in the behavior, and (b) examine whether speeding behavior varied as a function of increasing exposure to the behavior via these mediums.



METHODS: A total of 628 Queensland motorists with a Facebook account were included in this study. Participation involved completing an online survey of 20-25 minutes duration.



RESULTS: Consistent with previous research, half of the sample reported speeding more than 10% of the time they drive (n = 315). On average, participants believed they were exposed to content encouraging speeding behavior 40% of the time via mass media (e.g., television, movies or gaming) and 29% of the time on social media. In addition, they perceived their friends to exceed the speed limit 39% of the time. Finally, self-reported speeding behavior varied as a function of exposure, such that exposure levels were significantly higher in speeders than non-speeders.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings from this study suggest that perceptions concerning the frequency with which individuals are exposed to material encouraging speeding via mass media or social media, and their perceptions regarding their peers' engagement in the behavior, all correspond with engagement in speeding behavior. Future research is needed to disentangle the relative impact of such mediums on speeding behavior, and the levels of exposure required to induce behavior change on the road.

