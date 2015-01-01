|
Citation
|
Le AS, Xuan NH, Aoki H. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35333671
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: A driver's internal state is a critical factor influencing driving performance, especially in cases of surprise or shock in response to unexpected incidents while driving. This study was designed to investigate the brain activity of a senior driver in response to simulated unexpected vehicle motion, compared with a relaxed state and normal driving.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
machine learning; ADAS; NIRS; Panic; unexpected conditions