Citation
Mahmood N, Kamruzzaman M, Rahman A, Reidpath DD, Akhter S. Womens Health (Lond. Engl.) 2022; 18: e17455057221087888.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Future Medicine)
DOI
PMID
35323066
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown as prevention and control measure, forced people globally to limit their movements and to stay at home for extended period of time. The objective of this study was to analyze the impact of lockdown on intimate partner violence in Bangladesh.
Language: en
Keywords
Bangladesh; gender; COVID-19; intimate partner violence; pandemic; lockdown; non-reporting