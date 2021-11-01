Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to examine the relationship on attitudes toward suicide, frustrated interpersonal needs, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) of the university students.



METHODS: The participants included 175 university students. Data were analyzed using the SPSS PROCESS macro (Model 4).



RESULTS: Depression showed a fully mediating effect on the relationship between one's attitude toward suicide and NSSI behaviors. Furthermore, depression showed a full mediating impact on the relationship between frustrated interpersonal needs and NSSI behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings indicate that suicidal attitudes and frustrated interpersonal needs should be considered significant factors for developing NSSI preventions and intervention among university students.

Language: en