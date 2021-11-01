SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Park YH, Jeong YW, Kang YH, Kim SW, Park SY, Kim KJ, Lee JY, Choi DB. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2022; 37: 25-32.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apnu.2021.11.005

35337435

OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to examine the relationship on attitudes toward suicide, frustrated interpersonal needs, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) of the university students.

METHODS: The participants included 175 university students. Data were analyzed using the SPSS PROCESS macro (Model 4).

RESULTS: Depression showed a fully mediating effect on the relationship between one's attitude toward suicide and NSSI behaviors. Furthermore, depression showed a full mediating impact on the relationship between frustrated interpersonal needs and NSSI behaviors.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings indicate that suicidal attitudes and frustrated interpersonal needs should be considered significant factors for developing NSSI preventions and intervention among university students.


Students; Depression; Non-suicidal self-injury; Attitude toward suicide

