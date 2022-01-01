Abstract

Disasters can cause significant personal and social distress and adversely affect mental health. Compared with research on the risk factors of post-disaster post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), limited studies have reported protective factors against PTSD. We investigated whether resilience, social support, and trust in government were associated with PTSD in disaster survivors, after adjustment for the perceived damage and demographic variables including sex, age, and economic status. We investigated 2311 disaster survivors, using data from the "Long-term survey on the change of life of Disaster victim" performed by NDMI(National Disaster Management Research Institute). Hierarchical regression analysis was used in this study. A high level of trust in institutions was associated with few PTSD symptoms after adjustment for resilience and social support. Among the subfactors of institutional trust, psychological counseling and environmental and facility restoration were associated with PTSD. Psychological counseling and environmental and facility restoration support for disaster survivors were associated with reduced PTSD symptoms. Post-disaster policy support, including psychological counseling and environmental and facility restoration services, is important. Our findings highlight the protective factors against PTSD symptoms and may serve as guidelines for specific interventions for the management of post-disaster PTSD.

