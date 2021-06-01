SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sarrió-Colas L, Ferré-Grau C, Montesó-Curto P, Adell-Lleixà M, Albacar-Riobóo N, Lleixà-Fortuño M. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2022; 37: 45-51.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apnu.2021.06.014

35337438

AIM: The aim of this study was to analyze the caregiving experience of parents whose adolescent children with a mental illness require admission to a day treatment hospital for mental health services.

METHOD: The study used qualitative interpretative research methods. A total of 18 parents participated in the semi-structured interviews. Data were then transcribed and analyzed in accordance with established methods for the analysis of inductive thematic data.

RESULTS: Seven themes were identified: questioning an unseen disease, abnormal behavior, a long road, truancy and loss of parental authority, internalized stigma on admission, regaining the meaning of life and an uncertain future.

DISCUSSION: The experience of the parents was analyzed and various emotional, psychological and interpersonal barriers were found that influenced the help-seeking for the adolescent's treatment. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Nursing interventions should be based on detecting barriers and validating the experience of parents with mentally ill adolescents.


Adolescent; Mental illness; Psychiatric nursing; parents' experiences; Partial hospital; Phenomenology; Qualitative study

