Al-Hajj S, Ariss AB, Bachir R, Helou M, Zaghrini E, Fatouh F, Rahme R, El Sayed MJ. BMJ Open 2022; 12(3): e055639.
35338061
OBJECTIVE: This study aims to assess the epidemiology of paediatric injury in Beirut, giving insights into their characteristics, contributing risk factors and outcomes. DESIGN AND SETTING: A retrospective study was conducted to review medical charts for children aged 0-15 years presented to five hospital emergency departments (ED) located in Beirut over a 1-year period (June 2017-May 2018). PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1142 trauma-related visits for children under 15 years of age were included. A descriptive analysis and a bivariate analysis were performed to investigate admitted and treated/discharged patients. PRIMARY OUTCOME: A logistic regression was conducted to identify factors associated with hospital admission among injured children.
epidemiology; public health; accident & emergency medicine; trauma management