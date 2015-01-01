Abstract

BACKGROUND: High rejection rates for referrals to child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) are common. The most cited reasons for rejection are that the child does not have a clinical need for assessment and poor quality of the referrals. However, studies of interventions aimed at improving appropriateness of referrals are sparse.



METHODS: In this randomized feasibility trial, we tested if the Development and Well-Being Assessment (DAWBA) as an adjunct to referral letters could improve accuracy of referral decisions made by CAMHS. The primary outcome of the study was the proportion of "correct" referral decisions.



RESULTS: The study included 160 children referred to CAMHS. Almost all (95.6%) participants fulfilled criteria for a mental disorder and 82.1% also reported high impact of symptoms. Compared to the group who did not complete the DAWBA, referral decisions for the DAWBA group showed higher sensitivity (0.63 vs. 0.83), specificity (0.30 vs. 0.42), and negative predictive value (0.14 vs. 0.36) as well as slightly higher positive predictive value (0.81 vs. 0.86).



CONCLUSIONS: The use of the DAWBA as an adjunct to standard referral letters could lead to more correct referral decisions and reduce the proportion of wrongful rejection referrals to CAMHS.

Language: en