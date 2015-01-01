Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The Tanzanian aquaculture industry represents great potential for food production and jobs, however, the potential occupational hazards and health risks associated with the sector have not been assessed. The aim of this study was to conduct a scoping analysis of the status of occupational health and safety based on current Tanzanian aquaculture activities, specifically in the fish farming and seaweed farming sectors.



METHODS: Relevant information for the scoping analysis was obtained through aquaculture site visits and worker observation, interviews with key aquaculture stakeholders, and a review of literature relevant to the Tanzanian aquaculture sector published in scientific communications as well as grey literature.



RESULTS: The study shows that the Tanzanian aquaculture industry is still in nascent stages, especially in relation to occupational health and safety despite some well-established isolated operations in the country. The industry is dominated by small-scale fish and seaweed farmers, the majority of whom work in the informal and semi-formal sectors. Tanzanian aquaculture workers are exposed to a number of occupational hazards and their associated health effects have been poorly characterized. Substantial gender disparities exist within the sector, which together with climate change, impact worker health and safety.



CONCLUSION: Future research should focus on characterizing occupational exposures and documenting the associated health effects in Tanzanian aquaculture workers. Standardized methods should be used for this purpose to take into account gender disparities as well as the impact of climate change on occupational health and safety of these vulnerable workers.

