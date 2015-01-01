|
Gilbert LK, Zhang X, Basile KC, Breiding M, Kresnow MJ. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35337195
INTRODUCTION: Few studies of intimate partner violence and health outcomes include multiple forms of intimate partner victimization, so this paper sought to examine health associations with intimate partner violence (IPV), including sexual, physical, stalking, and psychological forms, as well as polyvictimization.
sexual violence; intimate partner violence; domestic violence; polyvictimization; stalking