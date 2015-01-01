|
Citation
|
O'Callaghan M, Boyle N, Fabre A, Keane MP, McCarthy C. Medicina (Lithuania) 2022; 58(3): e412.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35334588
|
Abstract
|
Since commercial development in 2003, the usage of modern electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) continues to increase amongst people who have never smoked, ex-smokers who have switched to e-cigarettes, and dual-users of both conventional cigarettes and e-cigarettes. With such an increase in use, knowledge of the irritative, toxic and potential carcinogenic effects on the lungs is increasing. This review article will discuss the background of e-cigarettes, vaping devices and explore their popularity. We will further summarise the available literature describing the mechanism of lung injury caused by e-cigarette or vaping use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
e-cigarette; EVALI; foamy macrophages; Oil Red O stain; vaping