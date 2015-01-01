Abstract

After the invention of fire, the fight against fire probably started, and it has been going on for thousands of years. During this time, the aim has always been to extinguish the fire as soon as possible and to produce fire-resistant materials. Symmetry plays an important role in reducing problems, as it is a common feature of modern life. Multidimensional signal processing has many applications, an example of which is the use of appropriately timed acoustic waves to extinguish flames. This article provides a brief review of issues related to the use of acoustic waves for flame suppression based on studies in the literature. In addition, measurement results available in the literature obtained using a high-power acoustic extinguisher are discussed as a review of the scientific literature. Furthermore, we provide the latest information on the situation of flame retardants, including the latest innovations in basic sciences. In this sense, from intrinsically fire-resistant materials to flame-retardant additives and nanocomposites, new processes and applications are briefly mentioned.

