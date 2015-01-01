Abstract

An increasing number of vehicles on the roads increases the risk of accidents. In bad weather (e.g., heavy rainfall, strong winds, storms, and fog), this risk almost doubles due to bad visibility as well as road conditions. If an accident happens, especially in bad weather, it is important to inform approaching vehicles about it. Otherwise, there might be another accident, i.e., a multiple-vehicle collision (MVC). If the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is not informed in a timely fashion about the incident, fatalities might increase because they do not receive immediate first aid. Detecting humans or animals would undoubtedly provide us with a better answer for reducing human fatalities in traffic accidents. In this research, an accident alert light and sound (AALS) system is proposed for auto accident detection and alerts with all types of vehicles. No changes are required in non-equipped vehicles (nEVs) and EVs because the system is installed on the roadside. The idea behind this research is to make smart roads (SRs) instead of equipping each vehicle with a separate system. Wireless communication is needed only when an accident is detected. This study is based on different sensors that are used to build SRs to detect accidents. Pre-saved locations are used to reduce the time needed to find the accident's location without the help of a global positioning system (GPS). Additionally, the proposed framework for the AALS also reduces the risk of MVCs.

