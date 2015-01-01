Abstract

The purpose of this research was to analyze the possibilities for the application of vibration signals in real-time train and track control. Proper experiments must be performed for the validation of the methods. Research on vibration in the context of transport must entail many of the different nonlinear dynamic forces that may occur while driving. Therefore, the paper addresses two research cases. The developed application contains the identification of movement and dynamics and the evaluation of the technical state of the rail track. The statistics and resultant vector methods are presented. The paper presents other useful metrics to describe the dynamical properties of the driving train. The angle of the resultant horizontal and vertical accelerations is defined for the evaluation of the current position of cabin. It is calculated as an inverse tangent function of current longitudinal and transverse, longitudinal and vertical, transverse, and vertical accelerations. Additionally, the resultant vectors of accelerations are calculated.

Language: en