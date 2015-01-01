Abstract

Motion Shield is an automatic crash notification system that uses a mobile phone to generate automatic alerts related to the safety of a user when the user is boarding a means of transportation. The objective of Motion Shield is to improve road safety by considering a moving vehicle's risk, estimating the probability of an emergency, and assessing the likelihood of an accident. The system, using multiple sources of external information, the mobile phone sensors' readings, geolocated information, weather data, and historical evidence of traffic accidents, processes a plethora of parameters in order to predict the onset of an accident and act preventively. All the collected data are forwarded into a decision support system which dynamically calculates the mobility risk and driving behavior aspects in order to proactively send personalized notifications and alerts to the user and a public safety answering point (PSAP) (112).

