Abstract

The fast-changing behaviour of people in metropolitan areas is creating several challenges to local authorities in managing the urban space. These changes are strongly related to the evolution of technology and its adoption by companies and citizens. Current regulations need, therefore, to be rapidly updated to respond to the new urban dynamics. However, the gap between local authorities and citizens and the communication difficulties are increasing as urban centres grow, creating obstacles to innovation and hindering the deployment of new mobility solutions. The low levels of participation in public consultation actions decrease the quality of new policies, as well as their acceptance by the community. Not only do cities need to be reinvented, but local authorities also need to rethink how to interact with citizens, competing for attention in a digital world. Although digital tools are easily accessible, they are not available to everyone, and municipalities need to consider both digital and non-digital interactions to ensure that all citizens can participate. In this work, we analyse and compare a set of measures that municipalities have been adopting to increase citizens' engagement, and we develop a methodology to help local authorities increase public participation and improve citizens' commitment towards the city.

Language: en