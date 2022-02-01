Abstract

A smartphone app was developed for the citizens to self-report incidents in the city of Lisbon and to supervise its process of resolving the problem. There are many areas that people can report on, however, this article focuses on exploring data related to "sidewalk and accessibility". The aim of this paper is to elaborate a methodology for simplifying large datasets and guide policymakers in resolving the problems reported. An example of the proposed methodology is used in "sidewalk and accessibility" occurrences to evaluate where and what are the main concerns of citizens regarding this aspect in the city. The methodology proposed in this paper provides insight for local authorities to elaborate urban strategies and policies in favor of resolving the claims and ensuring in this case, a more walkable city.

