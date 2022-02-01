|
Paul AB, Goyani J, Arkatkar S, Joshi G. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 62: 774-781.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)
Motorized Two-wheelers (M2W) and Autorickshaws (M3W) users are vulnerable to frequent road crashes in India, and most of these crashes occur at un-signalized T-intersections. The study aims to model the effect of M2W and M3W conflicts on crossing conflicts. Crossing conflicts are identified using post encroachment time (PET) data extracted from traffic video data collected from 8 urban un-signalized T-intersections in India. The crossing conflicts are characterized as critical conflicts (-1 to 1 s) and non-critical conflicts (≥ 1 and ≤ -1 s) based on PET values. The effect of M2W and M3W on critical and non-critical crossing conflicts is quantified by developing crossing conflict models using Truncated Negative Binomial regression.
