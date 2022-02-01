Abstract

An accident Black spot (often synonymously known as a crash hotspot) is a section of road where the frequency of occurrence of several types of road accidents or a particular type of road accident is comparatively higher than other similar sections on the road. Accidents may occur on such sections of a road due to several factors such as faults in engineering design, failures in traffic rule enforcement, rash driving etc. but road accidents repeatedly occur at a location due to faults and inconsistencies in design which lead creation of an ambiguous road environment that fails to provide a positive guidance to road users. For rectifying of such road sections, it is important to identify such locations based on likelihood of occurrence of road accidents and past accident history. This paper intends to conduct a critical appraisal of the various methodologies practiced worldwide for the identification of road accident black spots and discusses their merits and demerits. The paper summarizes the key elements in the definitions of road accident Black spots and black road sections of different countries that are a part of protocol of their respective government policies. The paper at last discusses a meta-analysis of the inferences drawn out from these definitions for road accidents.

