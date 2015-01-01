Abstract

This study proposes a multi-criteria decision-making approach using the grey theory to analyze mode choices. An extended analytic hierarchy process (AHP) model, which combines the advantages of the classic AHP and the grey theory for the accurate estimation of the commuting mode weight coefficients, is applied to a real transportation problem involving evaluators. The presented approach is applied for a real-life case study in Budapest. Based on the results, for all distances, public transport is ranked first followed by the car mode; however, for short- and mid-distance commuters, home office and bike might be suitable options, too. The results of this method are compared with the fuzzy AHP method. Having the same ranking in case of the two analyses means that the proposed method provides correct results under uncertainty in a group decision-making process. Thus, the outcomes highlight the applicability of the proposed method to the evaluation of mode choice.

Language: en