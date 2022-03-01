Abstract

Exposure to early life adversity (ELA) in the form of physical and/or psychological abuse or neglect increases the risk of developing psychiatric and inflammatory disorders later in life. It has been hypothesized that exposure to ELA results in persistent, low grade inflammation that leads to increased disease susceptibility by amplifying the crosstalk between stress-processing brain networks and the immune system, but the mechanisms remain largely unexplored. The meninges, a layer of three overlapping membranes that surround the central nervous system (CNS)- dura mater, arachnoid, and piamater - possess unique features that allow them to play a key role in coordinating immune trafficking between the brain and the peripheral immune system. These include a network of lymphatic vessels that carry cerebrospinal fluid from the brain to the deep cervical lymph nodes, fenestrated blood vessels that allow the passage of molecules from blood to the CNS, and a rich population of resident mast cells, master regulators of the immune system. Using a mouse model of ELA consisting of neonatal maternal separation plus early weaning (NMSEW), we sought to explore the effects of ELA on sucrose preference behavior, dura mater expression of inflammatory markers and mast cell histology in adult male and female C57Bl/6 mice. We found that NMSEW alone does not affect sucrose preference behavior in males or females, but it increases the dura mater expression of the genes coding for mast cell protease CMA1 (cma1) and the inflammatory cytokine TNF alpha (tnf alpha) in females. When NMSEW is combined with an adult mild stress (that does not affect behavior or gene expression in NH animals) females show reduced sucrose preference and even greater increases in meningeal cma1 levels. Interestingly, systemic administration of the mast cell stabilizer Ketotifen before exposure to adult stress prevents both, reduction in sucrose preference an increases in cma1 expression in NMSEW females, but facilitates stress-induced sucrose anhedonia in NMSEW males and NH females. Finally, histological analyses showed that, compared to males, females have increased baseline activation levels of mast cells located in the transverse sinus of the dura mater, where the meningeal lymphatics run along, and that, in males and females exposed to adult stress, NMSEW increases the number of mast cells in the interparietal region of the dura mater and the levels of mast cell activation in the sagittal sinus regions of the dura mater. Together, our results indicate that ELA induces long-term meningeal immune gene changes and heightened sensitivity to adult stress-induced behavioral and meningeal immune responses and that these effects could mediated via mast cells.

