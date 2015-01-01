|
Citation
|
Cénat JM, Mukunzi JN, Amédée LM, Clorméus LA, Dalexis RD, Lafontaine MF, Guerrier M, Michel G, Hébert M. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 128: 105597.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35339796
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Studies examining both victimization and perpetration of dating violence among both women and men are virtually non-existent in Haiti. This study aimed to document the prevalence and factors associated with victimization and perpetration of dating violence (DV) among adolescents and young adults aged 15-24 years in Haiti. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A total of 3586 participants (47.6% women; mean age = 19.37; SD = 2.71) were sampled in the 10 geographical departments according to residence areas (urban/rural), age group (15-19/20-24 years old), and gender (men/women).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Self-esteem; Acceptance of violence; Dating violence perpetration; Dating violence victimization; Interparental violence witnessing; Parental violence experience; Social desirability