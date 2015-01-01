Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies examining both victimization and perpetration of dating violence among both women and men are virtually non-existent in Haiti. This study aimed to document the prevalence and factors associated with victimization and perpetration of dating violence (DV) among adolescents and young adults aged 15-24 years in Haiti. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A total of 3586 participants (47.6% women; mean age = 19.37; SD = 2.71) were sampled in the 10 geographical departments according to residence areas (urban/rural), age group (15-19/20-24 years old), and gender (men/women).



METHOD: Participants completed questionnaires assessing DV victimization and perpetration, witnessing interparental violence, parental violence, violence acceptance, social desirability, and self-esteem.



RESULTS: Overall, 1538 participants (56% women) were in a romantic relationship in the past year.



RESULTS showed that men were more likely to experience both psychological (49.4% of women and 57% of men, X(2) = 8.17, p = .004), and physical violence (11.1% of women and 18.8% of men, X(2) = 8.13, p = .004). There were marginally significant differences for sexual violence between gender for adolescents aged 15 to 19 (26.5% of girls and 20.5% of boys, X(2) = 3.25, p = .07), and not for young adults (21.8% of women and 24.0% of men, X(2) = 0.49, p = .48). No significant difference was observed for any forms of DV perpetration. DV perpetration was positively associated with victimization (b = 0.5, p = .002), however victimization was not associated with perpetration.



RESULTS also showed different associations between violence perpetration and victimization, gender, social desirability, acceptance of violence, parental violence, and witnessing interparental violence.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights avenues for prevention and intervention that must begin at an early age, engage teachers, train peer-educators, promote healthy, non-violent and egalitarian romantic relationships.

