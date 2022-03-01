|
Citation
|
Zhang D, Wang R, Tian Y, Qi C, Zhao F, Su Y. Geriatr. Nurs. 2022; 45: 69-76.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35339953
|
Abstract
|
Globally, older adults, especially nursing home residents, are at a higher risk of suicide. This study examined the life of nursing home residents with suicidal ideations and their help-seeking experiences. A qualitative analysis of 19 semi-structured interviews was conducted.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Help-seeking; Life experiences; Nursing home; Qualitative research; Suicidal ideations