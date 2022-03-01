Abstract

Globally, older adults, especially nursing home residents, are at a higher risk of suicide. This study examined the life of nursing home residents with suicidal ideations and their help-seeking experiences. A qualitative analysis of 19 semi-structured interviews was conducted.



RESULTS indicate that suicidal ideations among nursing home residents correlates with their negative life experiences, both personally and institutionally. In terms of their life experiences, themes included the desire for death, emotional loneliness, a state of discomfort arising from incapacity, feeling like a burden on children, and dealing with the low-quality service. Older adults' negative attitudes toward seeking assistance as well as limited resort resources and ineffective help-seeking hinder them from finding more support or treatment. This study adds to a growing body of research on late-life suicide in institutional settings, and relevant findings can serve as references in improving nursing home residents' life quality and developing suicide-prevention strategies.

