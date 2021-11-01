SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bentivegna K, Grant-Kels JM, Livingston N. J. Am. Acad. Dermatol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jaad.2021.11.067

PMID

35339586

Abstract

Child abuse and neglect remains a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in children. Dermatologists may not fully conceptualize their crucial role in the evaluation of child abuse and neglect as both mandated reporters and experts in skin pathology. This CME summarizes the current information on cutaneous signs and clinical simulants of abuse for dermatologists so that dermatologists gain more insight into the skin examination for child abuse and neglect, develop confidence in their ability to distinguish dermatologic signs of accidental versus inflicted trauma, and more frequently consider abuse and neglect in their differential diagnosis.


Language: en

Keywords

child maltreatment; child abuse; bruising; child neglect; mandated reporting; pediatric dermatology; sentinel injuries

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print