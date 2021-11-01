Abstract

Child abuse and neglect remains a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in children. Dermatologists may not fully conceptualize their crucial role in the evaluation of child abuse and neglect as both mandated reporters and experts in skin pathology. This CME summarizes the current information on cutaneous signs and clinical simulants of abuse for dermatologists so that dermatologists gain more insight into the skin examination for child abuse and neglect, develop confidence in their ability to distinguish dermatologic signs of accidental versus inflicted trauma, and more frequently consider abuse and neglect in their differential diagnosis.

Language: en