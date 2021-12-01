Abstract

Given that some cutaneous mimics of child abuse result from rare disease, they may be more prone to misdiagnosis. For possible child abuse cases in which diagnosis remains uncertain at time of initial dermatologic evaluation, it is important that dermatologists are prepared to distinguish true dermatologic conditions in cases of ambiguous skin findings. Additionally, this review will aid clinicians in recognizing the possibility of concurrent true dermatologic disease and skin findings related to abuse with the acknowledgement that they are not mutually exclusive. Proper recognition of mimics of abuse may prevent unnecessary stress and child protective service investigation.

Language: en