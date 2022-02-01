Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pediatric trauma patients who lack insurance coverage may have less access to transport other than emergency medical services (EMS) or face financial barriers that prevent utilization of these services. We analyzed the association between health insurance coverage and EMS transport while controlling for injury and patient characteristics.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: De-identified Trauma Quality Programs registry data were queried for pediatric trauma patients age <18 y. The primary outcome was arrival by EMS (excluding interfacility transfer) versus private transport or walk-in, and the primary exposure was insurance coverage (any versus none). After exact matching on injury and facility characteristics, propensity matching was used to balance demographic covariates and comorbidities between insured and uninsured patients.



RESULTS: Of the 130,246 patients analyzed, 9501 (7%) did not have insurance coverage. After matching 9494 uninsured cases to 9494 insured controls, fixed-effects logistic regression found that uninsured patients had 18% greater odds of using EMS transport, compared to insured patients (odds ratio: 1.18; 95% confidence interval: 1.11, 1.26; P < 0.001).



RESULTS were similar when comparing uninsured patients to privately insured or publicly insured patients only.



CONCLUSIONS: Uninsured pediatric trauma patients have a higher likelihood of using EMS transport compared to insured patients with similar demographic and clinical characteristics, including the exact same score of injury severity. Lack of access to private transport may drive higher EMS utilization in uninsured patients with minor injuries and contribute to higher costs of pediatric trauma care borne by institutions and families.

Language: en