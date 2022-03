Abstract

The present study was designed to study whether the association between sociotropy and

autonomy and nonsuicidal self-harm could be extended to suicidal behavior. The participants were 101 undergraduates enrolled in a psychology course who were administered the Personal Style Inventory (PSI-II), the short form of the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-13), and two questions about a lifetime history of suicidal ideation and attempts. Scores on measures of sociotropy and autonomy were positively associated. Sociotropy and autonomy scores were positively associated with depression scores, but only defensive separation, a component of autonomy, predicted past suicide attempts.

