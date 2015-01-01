|
Citation
Davoudi M, Alipour MB, Balouchi ZK, Saghi M, Lester David. Suicide Stud. 2022; 3(4): 31-46.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, David Lester)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Natural disasters have been documented as affecting the mental health of survivors and may result in them dying by suicide. The current review identified all studies on this topic to see to what extent natural disasters result in suicides. A literature search was conducted in the Web of Knowledge, PubMed, and Scopus databases, as well as the reference list of relevant studies, using keywords including "natural disasters", and "suicide". The search led to the retrieval of 3079 studies published up to November 2020, of which 47 studies were selected for data extraction. The natural disasters included earthquakes (n=21), geomagnetic disturbances (n=5), droughts (n=3), hurricanes (n=3), dust storms (n=1), floods (n=1), and natural disasters in general (n=3). The results showed that, for most natural disasters, there are only a few studies, often only one study. However, the evidence supports a rise in suicide rates after a disaster for droughts, dust storms, hurricanes, and geomagnetic disturbances, but not for floods. For earthquakes, the majority of the studies reported a rise in suicides, at least for some groups of the population.
