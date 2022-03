Abstract

In a sample of 46 Muslim majority nations, the presence of Shariah rule was associated with lower estimated suicide rates, as was the percentage of Muslims in the population. The percentage of Shia Muslims did not appear to be associated with the suicide rate.



It is well documented that Muslim nations have a lower suicide rate than other nations (e.g., Lester, 2006). Although many research studies have focused on the differences in the suicide rate of Catholic versus Protestant nations in the Western world, very little research has looked at the impact of the Sunni/Shia representation in the Muslim nations or the impact of Shariah rule. The present note is an attempt to explore these impacts...

Language: en