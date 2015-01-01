|
Research indicates that suicide rates are lower in those with higher IQ scores. In this essay, we show that this is consistent with Hamermesh and Soss's utility maximization theory of suicide and Yang and Lester's cost-benefit and demand-and-supply theories of suicide. Research has also shown that individuals with greater intelligence are also less likely to engage in delay discounting and that suicidal individuals are more likely to engage in delay discounting, research that is consistent with lower suicide rates in those with higher IQ scores. One caveat is that highly creative individuals (such as poets, novelists and artists) have been found to have higher rates of psychiatric disorder (especially bipolar affective disorders) and higher rates of suicide despite their (on average) high IQ scores.
