Abstract

Research indicates that suicide rates are lower in those with higher IQ scores. In this essay, we show that this is consistent with Hamermesh and Soss's utility maximization theory of suicide and Yang and Lester's cost-benefit and demand-and-supply theories of suicide. Research has also shown that individuals with greater intelligence are also less likely to engage in delay discounting and that suicidal individuals are more likely to engage in delay discounting, research that is consistent with lower suicide rates in those with higher IQ scores. One caveat is that highly creative individuals (such as poets, novelists and artists) have been found to have higher rates of psychiatric disorder (especially bipolar affective disorders) and higher rates of suicide despite their (on average) high IQ scores.



The present essay will review what impact intelligence might have on suicide from the perspective of behavioral economics. As we will see in this essay, suicide is less common in those who are smarted as measured by intelligence tests. Thus, suicide does not appear to be a "smart" decision, and this is line with the predominant view of suicide as the result, in part, of psychiatric disorder and irrational thinking.



The research on the association between intelligence and suicidei will be examined first, followed by a review of two behavioral economic theories of suicide, namely Hamermesh and Soss's utility maximization theory of suicide and Yang and Lester's cost-benefit theory of suicide, in order to see whether intelligence would be expected to have an impact on suicide as an outcome. Next, the evidence that delay-discounting is associated with both suicidal behavior and intelligence will be reviewed, followed by our conclusions...

Language: en