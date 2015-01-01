|
Satoh F, Irie W, Sasaki C. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2022; 57: 102057.
(Copyright © 2022, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35344880
We analyzed 400 deaths that occurred in the bathtub during a 10-year period in the central area of Kanagawa prefecture in Japan. There were 72 (18%) medico-legal autopsy cases. The average age at death was 76.4 ± 11.9 years. Drowning (n = 21, 70.8%) was the most common cause of death in the 72 autopsy cases. The study examined the bodies of 40 cases within a postmortem interval of 3 days. The mean age of the 40 cases of sudden death during bathing was 68.6 ± 12.5 years.
Age-related change; Autopsy; Bathtub sudden death; Heart