Abstract

BACKGROUND: The injury mechanism of a pelvic fracture is primarily high-energy injury, and it is easily combined with injuries to other tissues and organs. This study aimed to investigate the clinical effectiveness of early diagnosis and treatment of pelvic fractures and associated injuries in children.



METHODS: The diagnosis and treatment of 60 children with pelvic fractures and associated injuries who were admitted to our hospital from January 2005 to December 2016 were retrospectively analyzed. Among these patients, 36 were male, and 24 were female. The patients' ages ranged within 2-15 years, with an average of 7.6 years old. The pelvic fractures were classified based on the Torode and Zieg classification; among the patients, 12 had type I, 16 had type II, 20 had type III, and 12 had type IV. All patients received early diagnosis, immediate anti-shock measures, aggressive treatment of associated injuries, and early reduction and fixation of the pelvic fractures after admission.



RESULTS: Of the 60 patients, 28 had injuries caused by traffic accidents, 26 had injuries caused by falling from high places, and 16 had injuries caused by compressing or crushing. Eight patients had unilateral pubic bone fracture or pubic symphysis separation that involved posterior pelvic fracture or sacroiliac joint separation, and two had fractures that affected the anterior ring or acetabulum. Moreover, 26 patients had hemorrhagic shock, 18 had traumatic brain injury, 14 had fractures at other sites, 8 had pelvic large vessel injuries, 8 had ipsilateral femoral and proximal femoral fractures, 8 had retroperitoneal hematoma, 8 had urinary system injury, 6 had perineal laceration and vaginal trauma, 6 had spinal cord injury, 4 had intestinal injuries, 4 had soft tissue contusions, and 4 had sacral nerve injury. During the follow-up (average: 48 months), six children died. The evaluation results of the curative effect were excellent in 32 children, good in 18, and poor in 4; the 'excellent' and 'good' rate was 92.5% (50/54).



CONCLUSION: Early diagnosis, reduction, and fixation and timely treatment of associated injuries might achieve better clinical efficacy and are worthy of clinical promotion. KEY WORDS: Associated Injuries, Childhood, Diagnosis, Fracture, Pelvic, Treatment.

