Abstract

To address dangerous problem behavior exhibited by children while explicitly avoiding physical management procedures, we systematically replicated and extended the skill-based treatment procedures described by Hanley, Jin, Vanselow, and Hanratty (2014) by incorporating an enhanced choice model with three children in an outpatient clinic and two in a specialized public school. In this model, several tactics were simultaneously added to the skill-based treatment package to minimize escalation to dangerous behavior, the most notable of which involved offering children multiple choice-making opportunities, including the ongoing options to (a) participate in treatment involving differential reinforcement, (b) "hang out" with noncontingent access to putative reinforcers, or (c) leave the therapeutic space altogether. Children overwhelmingly chose to participate in treatment, which resulted in the elimination of problem behavior and the acquisition and maintenance of adaptive skills during lengthy, challenging periods of nonreinforcement. Implications for the safe implementation of socially valid treatments for problem behavior are discussed.

Language: en